Russian aviation wipes out base of Ukrainian militants in DPR — expert

LUGANSK, September 19. /TASS/. Russian forces have delivered an air strike eliminating a temporary base of Ukrainian militants near Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"In the vicinity of Seversk, a temporary base of an assault brigade of Ukrainian armed formations was eliminated. Intelligence sources revealed the stationing point of Ukrainian militants who were carrying out missions northeast of the town. The information obtained was double-checked, and, following a confirmation, the Russian Aerospace Forces delivered a strike with a glide munition," he said.

The expert specified that the temporary base was destroyed while the "number of eliminated militants is being clarified."