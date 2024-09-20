Ukraine's terrorist community growing by recruiting fighters in Syria — diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, September 20. /TASS/. Negotiations between representatives of Ukraine and international terrorist organizations on recruiting militants in Syria’s Idlib Governorate testify to the terrorist nature of the Kiev regime, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We have drawn attention to the recent reports by Turkey’s Aydinlik and Syria’s Al-Watan newspapers about Ukraine's emissaries, including personally Ukrainian military intelligence chief [Kirill] Budanov, who are conducting negotiations with the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization (banned in Russia - TASS)," she said. "These talks are being conducted by the Kiev regime on the issues of recruiting Syrian militants to jointly prepare attacks on Russia," the diplomat emphasized.

Citing media information from Syrian sources, the spokeswoman said that 250 Ukrainian instructors arrived in Idlib the other day to train terrorists from the abovementioned group. "The Ukrainian terrorist community is expanding," Zakharova underscored. "It is wasting both Ukrainian citizens and mercenaries, while threatening the security of the entire world," she pointed out.