Situation on Korean Peninsula becomes tenser because of US — North Korean Foreign Minister

ST. PETERSBURG, September 20. /TASS/. The situation on the Korean Peninsula becomes increasingly tense due to the actions of the United States, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said at the 4th Eurasian Women’s Forum.

She underscored that "global peace and security are in jeopardy."

"Amid this international crisis, it is necessary to speak about the cause of this situation in modern reality. Legitimate rights and security interests of sovereign states are being violated by certain forces that we all are aware of," she noted.

"Amid this 21st century geopolitical crisis, it is very important to ensure peaceful and favorable environment for development of the international community. The situation on the Korean Peninsula is very tense today. It becomes much tenser because of the maneuvers, the actions undertake by the United States. Therefore it is necessary to counter the hegemonic policy of the United States of America," the foreign minister underscored.

TASS is the strategic informational partner of the 4th Eurasian Women’s Forum. The event has been organized by the Federation Council of Russia and the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly.