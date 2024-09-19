Biden, Harris to meet with Zelensky at White House on September 26

WASHINGTON, September 19. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Washington on September 26, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"On Thursday, September 26, President Biden will meet with President Vladimir Zelensky of Ukraine at the White House," she said in a statement. "Vice President Harris will also meet separately with President Zelensky at the White House."

The leaders will discuss the state of the conflict in Ukraine, including Ukraine’s strategic planning and US support for Ukraine.