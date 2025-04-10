Trump’s approach to security dialogue, contact with Russia inspire optimism — CIS chief

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s plan to restore security dialogue and collaboration with Russia inspire cautious optimism, CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev said in an interview with the Allies. CSTO media outlet.

"On the one hand, as a number of CIS leaders highlighted in recent statements, Donald Trump’s intention to restore dialogue on security issues in the region, which is confirmed by direct engagement with Russia and China’s highest leadership, inspires measured optimism," the chief of the Commonwealth of Independent States said. "I am confident that willingness for such moves is the primary condition for seeking compromise solutions and restoring mutual trust," he explained.

Commenting on the effects of the current situation in the US on the political environment in the Eurasian region, Lebedev reiterated that Trump came to power amid "intense domestic political clashes, polarized society and multiple acts of violence which demonstrated unprecedented divergence of agendas promoted by Republican and Democrat candidates." "Essentially, the Americans were forced to face the following choices: either to follow the path mapped out by the incumbent administration or initiate something new in the country’s modern history," he noted.

According to the CIS secretary general, "it is not surprising that Mr. Trump, having received a mandate from the majority of voters to revise the political course, set out to alter the policy course of his predecessors." He pointed out that "this aspiration shows both personal motivation, driven by the wish to discredit the Democratic Party with its followers resorting to highly unethical competitive tactics, and conviction in the necessity to find new solutions in the interest of national well-being."

Lebedev emphasized that at this point, the contours of Trump’s strategy in foreign policy "have not yet become fully apparent in order to make any forecasts about the potential change in the state of affairs on the Eurasian continent."