European Parliament urges end to restrictions on strikes on Russia with Western weapons

PARIS, September 19. /TASS/. The European Parliament has voted in favor of lifting restrictions on strikes by Western weapons on Russian territory. A corresponding call is contained in a resolution approved at the EP plenary session in Strasbourg.

The European Parliament’s resolutions have no legal force and are advisory, but are used in the EU to promote and disseminate specific policy positions.

The EP "calls on the member states to immediately lift restrictions on the use of Western weapons systems delivered to Ukraine against legitimate military targets on Russian territory," the draft resolution reads. It is argued that such restrictions "hinder Ukraine's ability to fully exercise its right to self-defense." The resolution calls for increasing arms deliveries and including in them Germany’s long-range cruise missiles Taurus. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier confirmed his refusal to supply Taurus to Ukraine because such a move would entail a serious risk of escalation.

In addition, the EU member states and NATO allies are asked to "collectively and individually commit to supporting Ukraine militarily, with no less than 0.25% of their GDP annually." The resolution calls for the establishment of military production facilities in Ukraine and further integration of the country's military-industrial complex into the EU's defense and industrial potential. Separately, the resolution calls for exerting "active pressure" on Hungary in order to get Budapest to agree to provide Ukraine with more than $7.1 billion (6.5 billion euros) in emergency military aid from the EU fund.

The authors of the resolution argue that Ukraine should be granted "a $50-billion loan secured through immobilized Russian state assets" as soon as possible. They are also in favor of "adapting sanction legislation" to create what they describe as "a sound legal regime for the confiscation of Russian state-owned assets frozen by the EU," as well as to prevent circumvention of European sanctions. To improve the effect of sanctions the resolution proposes a ban on the import of Russian grain, fertilizers, various raw materials, including aluminum, steel, uranium, titanium, nickel, timber and wood products, as well as gas and oil and prevention of their re-export. The EP also calls for sanctions against the Russian nuclear power industry.

The resolution states that the ultimate goal is to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine on Kiev's terms. At the same time, the European MPs urge the EU countries not to cut financial aid and to be prepared to deliver humanitarian aid to Ukraine "for years to come."