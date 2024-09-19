Belarus ready to cooperate with Ukraine on same terms as with DPR

MINSK, September 19. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko confirmed readiness to cooperate with Ukraine on the same principles as with the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

"We do not hurt anyone’s feelings. We are ready to cooperate with Ukraine as well, on the same terms as with the Donetsk Republic," the Belarusian leader said during a meeting with DPR head Denis Pushilin.

He stressed that by cooperating with the DPR, Belarus "is absolutely not violating any international norms." "We are working for the sake of people. If you have issues in the sphere of construction - we will support you and help you. If you have problems with medical treatment for somebody, with education - we are ready to cooperate with you," Lukashenko said, adding that Belarus is ready to cooperate with Ukraine following the same principles. "We are peaceful people. Our friendship and cooperation are based only on peace," he stressed.