BERLIN, September 19. /TASS/. Germany updated the list of weapons that it transferred to Kiev to include 22 Leopard 1A5 tanks, three Gepard self-propelled air defense systems and drones, according to data from the website of the German cabinet.

The package also includes spare parts for tanks; 61,000 155mm artillery rounds; 22 MRAP vehicles; 5 multipurpose tracked all-terrain vehicles, 30 Vector drones, 20 RQ-35 Heidrun drones, 12 Songbird drones, 20 sea drones, 6 Hornet XR drones, 2 Biber bridge laying vehicles, 6 Wisent 1 armored mine clearing vehicles, 1 Dachs engineering tank, 1 tractor-trailer, 2 TRML-4D air surveillance radars, 16 ground radars, 2 helicopter protection systems, 2 border vehicles, 112 trucks, 8 Zetros refueling vehicles, 10 MG3 machine guns, 1 million rounds for hand-held weapons.

Germany is also preparing to deliver 12 Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery units.

Earlier on Thursday, the DPA news service reported that Germany plans to allocate 397 million euros in short-term additional military aid to Kiev.

Germany, the second-largest arms supplier to Ukraine after the US, has committed a total of about 28 billion euros in past and future spending on military support to Kiev. In the 2025 budget proposal, the country allocated 4 billion euros for the support, half the amount it spent this year. Russia has repeatedly said that funneling weapons into Ukraine will not reduce Russia's resolve or change the course of the special military operation.