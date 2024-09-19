Taliban say Afghanistan will now rely only on Sharia law

DUBAI, September 19. /TASS/. Only Sharia law applies on the territory of Afghanistan from now on, the supreme leader of the Taliban movement (banned in Russia), Hibatullah Akhundzada, said.

"The current state system is based on the Quran and Sharia," a Taliban spokesman quoted Akhundzada as saying, according to the Aamaj News outlet. The Taliban chief said that the negotiation process with the US in Doha was based on Sharia, "not a single step in these negotiations was taken against religion."

According to Akhundzada, Afghan legislation used to have European, American and British origins, but now only the Quran (the holy book of Muslims), fiqh (the body of Islamic law) and hadiths (the tradition about the life and words of the Prophet Muhammad) will be the basis of the lawmaking process.

On March 30, Akhundzada pledged that Sharia law would apply throughout Afghanistan. At the same time, he said that Afghan women would be punished for adultery by stoning to death. In 2022, the Taliban leader ordered the introduction of Sharia-compliant sentencing.

Since the Taliban took power in Afghanistan in 2021, they have restricted different areas of public life "in the name of creating an Islamic environment," for which they have been repeatedly criticized by other countries and international organizations.

Sharia law imposes severe penalties up to the death penalty for theft, insulting Islam, adultery, same-sex relations and other offenses.