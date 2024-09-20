Lebanese citizens turn off phones, appliances for fear of more blasts — newspaper

NEW YORK, September 20. /TASS/. Residents of Lebanon after the second wave of explosions of equipment are turning off phones and other devices for fear of new blasts, The New York Times reported.

According to the newspaper, the Lebanese also turned off inverters and solar panels. Now the country's residents are even suspicious of baby monitors, TV sets and laptops.

The newspaper pointed out that the pager blasts have turned daily life in Lebanon into scenes of panic and violence. The attacks have severely disrupted the health care system, with hospitals overflowing with casualties.

At the same time, the newspaper said, Israel is devoting more and more resources to the war with the Shia group Hezbollah, shifting its attention from the conflict in the Gaza Strip to this direction. Earlier, the ABC TV channel reported that Israel had been planning an operation to undermine the pagers on Lebanese territory for 15 years.

On September 17 and 18, a series of communication device explosions took place in Lebanon. On the first day, a large number of pagers exploded almost simultaneously in different parts of the country. According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, the explosions killed 12 people, including two children, and injured about 2,800 people.

The next day, radios, phones, and solar and lithium-ion battery-powered devices exploded in various parts of Lebanon. A second attack killed 25 people and injured 608.