Hezbollah sets up committees to look into circumstances of gadget explosions

BEIRUT, September 20. /TASS/. Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement has created several special committees for a comprehensive inquiry into the latest series of deadly gadget explosions, the movement’s Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised address.

"We created several committees for an internal investigation. We are looking into all possible scenarios and hypotheses," Nasrallah said.

In his words, experts are analyzing all circumstances surrounding the devices in question and their paths "from manufacturer to consumer and further to the moment when they exploded."

Some conclusions have already been drawn, but Hezbollah is waiting for them to be officially confirmed.

On September 17 and 18, numerous explosions of communication devices and other electronic gadgets swept across Lebanon. On the first of these days, a large number of pagers blew up almost simultaneously in different parts of the country. According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, the blasts killed 12 people, including two children, and more than 2,000 others were taken to hospitals with injuries. The next day, explosions affected walkie-talkie radios, phones, and other devices powered by solar energy and lithium-ion batteries. The second wave of attacks killed 25 people and injured 608 others.