THE HAGUE, September 20. /TASS/. One person was killed and one more seriously injured in a knife attack in the Dutch city of Rotterdam, the NOS television channel reported.

According to the broadcaster, the attack occurred near the Erasmusbrug bridge in the city center. Eyewitnesses claim the attacker shouted Allahu Akbar (the Arabic phrase meaning God is great), wielded two large knives and attacked people at random.