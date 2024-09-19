West assists Kiev in striking civilian facilities in Russia — diplomat

VIENNA, September 19. /TASS/. Russia is aware that the West is providing its intelligence capabilities to the Kiev government, enabling it to deliver strikes on civilian facilities in Russia, Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Maxim Buyakevich said on Thursday.

"Russia is well aware about the role of foreign servicemen in the deployment and use of NATO-supplied weapons, as well as in providing satellite capabilities and other intelligence data for delivering strikes on civilian facilities in our country’s territory," he told the organization’s Permanent Council.

In his words, Kiev is not independent from the military point of view, having no material and technical capabilities for independent warfare that involves western weaponry.

"It is nothing but a proxy war at its purest against Russia and its potential, a standoff that some irresponsible NATO politicians are actively trying to turn into a direct confrontation prone with catastrophic outcomes for the global security," the deputy envoy added.