Algeria requests UNSC session on mass graves in Gaza — source

UNITED NATIONS, May 4. /TASS/. Algeria has requested a closed-door session of the UN Security Council on mass burials in the Gaza Strip on May 7, a source at the international organization told TASS.

"Yes, Algeria has requested closed-door consultations on this matter," the source said.

On Tuesday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for an independent investigation into the tragedy.

Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya has also urged for an independent international investigation into the matter.

On April 7, the Israeli army withdrew the 98th Division, which had been conducting operations in Khan Yunis for four months, from southern Gaza. A larger part of the city is in ruins, with major damage done to roads and infrastructure. According to the Al Mayadeen television channel, more than 330 bodies have been recovered from mass graves after Israeli troops pulled out.