Russia open for proposals on Ukrainian settlement, rejects blackmail — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Russia is ready to review serious proposals on settlement in Ukraine, but will not tolerate threats or blackmail, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing.

"Russia is ready to review truly serious proposals that will be based on reality, on consideration of our security interests, while the language or blackmail and threats is unacceptable for us," the diplomat noted, answering a question on what concessions Russia is ready to make within the process of diplomatic settlement around Ukraine.

On April 27, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reports that Moscow currently sees no preconditions for negotiations with Kiev, because "Ukraine’s position on rejection of all negotiation is well known and clear to everyone." Meanwhile, Peskov stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s position is also "well known," adding that "Russia’s position is consistent."