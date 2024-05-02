Turkey does not intend to transfer S-400 to any country — defense minister

ISTANBUL, May 2. /TASS/. Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler has denied allegations about Ankara's plans to transfer S-400 surface-to-air missile systems purchased from Russia to another country, particularly Ukraine.

"Transferring the S-400s to any country is out of the question," he said on CNN Turk.

After Turkey and Russia signed a contract for the delivery of a regimental set of S-400s, the United States suspended Ankara from the program for the next-generation F-35 fighter jets in 2019. Turkey then started looking for alternatives, the Eurofighter fighter being one of them. Guler earlier mentioned plans for buying 40 such aircraft.

Britain and Spain are not against the sale of fighter jets to Ankara, while Germany, as a member of the consortium that produces the Eurofighter, has not yet approved the deal. Guler told CNN Turk that he expected the issue to be resolved positively.