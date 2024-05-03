Russia introduces temporary ban on sugar exports — decree

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Russia has introduced a temporary ban on the export of cane or beet sugar and chemically pure sucrose, the government announced on its Telegram channel citing a relevant decree.

"The restriction will be in force until August 31, 2024. The decision is aimed at maintaining stability of the domestic food market," the statement says.

The resolution provides for a number of exceptions. It will be possible to supply sugar in certain volumes to the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union. In particular, it is allowed to export 28,000 tons to Armenia, 5,000 tons to Belarus, 120,000 tons to Kazakhstan, and 28,500 tons to Kyrgyzstan. The Agriculture Ministry has been entrusted with distributing these volumes among participants in foreign trade activities.

The decision to temporarily ban the export of sugar was approved by the subcommittee on customs, tariff and non-tariff regulation, protective measures in foreign trade of the government commission on economic development and integration on April 5.