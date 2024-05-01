Latvia must name countries that allow Ukraine to hit Russia — MFA

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. The Latvian Foreign Ministry must disclose the list of countries that have sent weapons to Ukraine with permission to use them in attacks on Russian territory, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

In this way she commented on a statement by the Latvian Foreign Ministry that Kiev had already received from some partners Western weapons with permission to use them for strikes on Russian territory.

"The Latvian Foreign Ministry must show the list of these countries, if it does not lie, of course," Zakharova wrote in her Telegram channel.