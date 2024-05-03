EU worried confiscation of Russian assets to unleash flurry of reparations claims — FT

LONDON, May 3. /TASS/. The European Union worries that use of Russian assets frozen under the western sanctions would unleash a flurry of reparations claims, the Financial Times wrote citing European officials.

Confiscation of Russian assets would cause numerous requirements on recovery of losses, spurring decades-old disputes such as those against Germany after the two world wars, as well as former colonies staking claims on former imperialist powers, the paper said.

The EU, Canada, the US and Japan froze Russian assets in a total amount of around $300 bln after the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine. Roughly $5-6 bln of the assets are in the US, while the bulk of the funds are held by European depositories, particularly by the Belgium-based Euroclear international platform.