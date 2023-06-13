Putin calls T-90M Proryv world’s best main battle tank

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Combat operations have confirmed that the T-90M Proryv is the world’s best main battle tank, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with military reporters on Tuesday.

"Modern anti-tank warfare systems are needed. Modern tanks are also needed. It can be said today that the T-90M Proryv is the world’s best tank. As soon as it approaches positions, no chance is left for anyone or anything. It fires to a longer range and more accurately. It also has better protection," the head of state said.

Putin cited a Russian fighter’s story about a T-90 tank hitting a roadside bomb. "It simply apparently jumped up and a man inside was injured not by the shell but because he simply bumped pretty hard. The tank remained intact," the Russian president said.

The T-90M Proryv is the most advanced armored vehicle in the family of T-90 main battle tanks and most of all fit for modern warfare thanks to its all-round armor protection, top-notch all-weather highly automated fire control and enhanced survivability.

The tank has received a fundamentally new turret differing from the serial-produced combat module and a more powerful 1,130 hp engine. The Proryv is outfitted with a 125mm tank cannon that can fire new powerful munitions and also missiles capable of wiping out enemy tanks from a range of 5 km.

The new multichannel sight enables the tank to employ its armaments at any time of the day or night. In addition, the option of exchanging data with other combat vehicles in real time has been one of the upgraded tank’s major advantages.