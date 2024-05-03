{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Hamas delegation setting off for Cairo to reach agreement on Gaza

It is said in a statement posted on the Telegram channel of Hamas that the delegation to the Egyptian capital city will be sent on May 4

CAIRO, May 4. /TASS/. Hamas has said it will send a delegation to the Egyptian capital city of Cairo on May 4 to finalize the Gaza ceasefire deal with Israel.

"Hamas has analyzed the ceasefire proposal and responded to it positively. It is setting off for Cairo to reach an agreement," it said in statement posted on its Telegram channel.

According to Hamas, Palestine’s resistance "is determined to finish the deal in a way satisfying the Palestinian people’s demands for a complete cessation of [Israeli] aggression, the return of displaced persons to their homes, humanitarian assistance, the restoration of the ruined enclave, and the finalization of the serious deal of the exchange" of hostages held by radicals in Gaza for Palestinians serving prison terms in Israel.

It was reported earlier in the day that delegations from Egypt, Israel, Qatar, the United States, and the Hamas Palestinian radical movement will hold a series of meetings in Cairo on May 4 in an effort to reach a deal on the swap of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners. According to the Al Hadath television channel, Hamas has accepted two stages of the settlement plan and the upcoming meeting will mainly focus on the third stage outlining the conditions for the cessation of hostilities in the Palestinian enclave. It also reported that CIA director Willian Burns would take part in the negotiating process in the Egyptian capital.

Gaza settlement talks

On Thursday, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said during a phone call with Director of the Egyptian General Intelligence Directorate Abbas Kamel that a Hamas delegation will soon return to Cairo to continue consultations on ways to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Al-Qahera al-Ekhbariya reported on April 29, citing its sources, that the Hamas delegation had left Cairo after another round of talks, which lasted for one day, and planned to return soon with a written response to the latest ceasefire proposal advanced by Egypt.

On April 27, Egypt handed over to Hamas a proposal, agreed upon with the Israeli side, that provided for the release of from 20 to 40 hostages held by radicals in the Gaza Strip in exchange for a ceasefire in the enclave. According to an Al-Qahera al-Ekhbariya source, the deal with Israel is likely to be reached "within several days, even despite some reservations.".

Tags
EgyptPalestineIsraelHAMASGaza StripIsraeli-Palestinian conflict
Protesters against foreign-agents bill march through central streets in Georgian capital
Hundreds of people went near a church that sits opposite the parliament building and are burning candles on the occasion of coming Orthodox Easter
Read more
Norilsk Nickel affirms production forecast for 2024
The continuing effect of geopolitical risks and the turnaround scheduled at the Nadezhdinsky metallurgic plant for the middle of the year are among causes of production lowering
Read more
China may review its US investment after Washington’s new sanctions on Russia — investor
According to Kyle Shostak, the new restrictions imposed by the United States may affect bilateral trade in consumer goods between Russia and China as "Chinese banks will be increasingly selective toward the servicing of Russian and related Chinese counterparties"
Read more
Ukraine presumably used US-made Excalibur shell for strike at Tokmak
Ministry of Emergency Situations employees continue to remove the debris
Read more
Ukraine’s military command throws soldiers into battle without training, says POW
The POW said that the Ukrainian army was experiencing a shortage of personnel
Read more
Half of Avdeyevka’s territory cleared of explosives — newspaper
"We begin by talking to civilians and asking whether they came across anything unexploded," said the commander, identified by only his call sign Panda
Read more
Dollar almost completely gone from Russia-China trade relations — Lavrov
"The supply of our agricultural products to the Chinese market is growing," the top Russian diplomat noted
Read more
Turkish government to discuss alternatives to Russian Mir payment system — source
At the moment, there is no information about the decisions made
Read more
Ukrainian authorities unable to banish Russian language — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova stressed that the Kiev regime banned the Russian language, "ignoring its own constitution"
Read more
Belarus to build in Murmansk by 2028 terminal to handle 25-30 million tons of cargo
According to the Murmansk Region's Governor Andrey Chibis, the investor will receive extensive support for the project implementation
Read more
Russian Railways to reconstruct railroad infrastructure in Cuba
The contract may be signed this or next year
Read more
Retaking Chasov Yar is just a matter of time for Russia — Ukrainian intelligence
Vadim Skibitsky admitted that the Russian forces now operate as a "single body, with a clear plan, and under a single command"
Read more
Russian diplomat blasts Cameron for approving strikes on country with nuclear weapons
Maria Zakharova said Russian agencies in charge of defending the country would undoubtedly retaliate if there were any strikes inside Russia
Read more
Severstal reports 13% net profit growth under IFRS in Q1 2024
The company’s EBITDA surged by 25% year on year to $707.7 mln, driven by the increase in revenues and higher capacity utilization
Read more
Latvia digging anti-tank ditches on border with Russia, Belarus — media
Kaspars Lazdins noted that once the ditches were ready, the so-called dragon’s teeth barriers would be set up on the border
Read more
Russia launches production of smartphones with protection against data leakage
A special feature of AYYA T1 is the impossibility of unauthorized data collection by cameras and microphone thanks to the option of their hardware shutdown
Read more
Georgian PM accuses ex-US ambassador of supporting revolutionaries
According to Irakli Kobakhidze, Degnan's actions were intended to promote violence by foreign-funded interest groups and to support revolutionary processes
Read more
Certain countries hope US aid to Ukraine to lower pressure on Russian assets issue — FT
According to the newspaper, certain countries expect this problem to fall by the wayside because Ukraine is in a more stable financial position now
Read more
Slovakia to take part in conference on Ukraine in Switzerland — diplomat
Marek Estok stressed that there is no military solution to the conflict
Read more
Russia not to take part in any events on 'Zelensky's formula' — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova emphasized that Switzerland cannot serve as a platform for a settlement dialogue
Read more
Idea of cutting Russia off from Kaliningrad is absurd — region’s authorities
Dmitry Lyskov clarified that Russian passenger planes use the same GPS system as European ones and do not experience any difficulties in navigation
Read more
Wounded Ukrainian soldiers have to pay ambulances to take them to hospital — US expert
The ex-Pentagon adviser Douglas Macgregor also noted the continued Russian advance on the front line
Read more
Rostec plans to build long-haul aircraft in near future — corporation’s CEO
Sergey Chemezov also added that tests of the PD-35 engine are already underway
Read more
Solar storm reaches Earth earlier than planned — scientists
Powerful solar flares were registered on April 30 and May 1
Read more
Hamas delegation setting off for Cairo to reach agreement on Gaza
It is said in a statement posted on the Telegram channel of Hamas that the delegation to the Egyptian capital city will be sent on May 4
Read more
Russian artillery wipes out Ukrainian field ammo depot near Avdeyevka
Artillery of the Battlegroup Center delivered a strike on the Ukrainian army’s field ammunition depot in the Krasnoarmeisk direction
Read more
Range of Russian EMP weapons increased to 10 km — sources
Фn electromagnetic pulse lasts a fraction of a second and reaches the target almost immediately, travelling with the speed of light
Read more
Press review: Biden losing traction amid student protests and EU's right-wing prospects
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, May 3rd
Read more
Export of Russian fish extended to 18 countries in 2023
This year Russian export is to reach $5.6 bln, Head of the Russian Federal Agency for Fisheries Ilya Shestakov said
Read more
Trade turnover between Russia, Iran up 20% in 2022 to $4.9 bln, says Chamber of Commerce
It is noted that Russian business feels a high interest in the Iranian direction
Read more
Russian ambassador slams Germany’s supplies of lethal weapons to Kiev as mistake
Neither Russia nor Germany will disappear from the European map, Sergey Nechayev noted
Read more
Russia engages TOS-2 flamethrowers in Ukraine
220mm TOS-2 is a successor to TOS-1A with improved characteristics
Read more
Any aggression against Crimea to be met with crushing retaliation — Russian MFA
In recent days, Maria Zakharova continued, Ukrainian forces "have been seen using several US-made ATACMS long-range missiles, which were secretly received a month ago, against Crimea"
Read more
Russian troops using FPV drone destroy enemy recon group in LPR — military expert
The entire group of Ukrainian militants was killed in the strike
Read more
Russian Economy Ministry expects 7.7% growth of retail trade in 2024
Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov noted that higher growth rates are supported in the first instance by growth of domestic production
Read more
Russian Economy Ministry revises oil export prices outlook down to $65/barrel
Brent oil prices are expected to be $79.5 per barrel in 2024 in average over the year
Read more
Sale potential of new Chinese electric cars in Russia is low — Russian car dealer
It is pointed out that the Russian government has limited the import of cars as part of parallel imports and now, in order to make an official delivery, one should obtain a VTA (vehicle type approval)
Read more
Ukraine’s military command re-focuses on training mobilized soldiers for defense, says POW
As the POW elaborated, the intensity of Russian strikes on Ukrainian army positions was very high and it was hardly probable to hold the positions in these conditions
Read more
Putin stresses importance of realistic approaches to national budgetary policy
"I would like to remind that it is fundamentally important for us to maintain responsible, balanced and completely realistic approaches in the budgetary policy sphere, including planning of the main financial document of the country based on budgeting rules," the President noted
Read more
Protesters against foreign-agents bill march through central streets in Georgian capital
Hundreds of people went near a church that sits opposite the parliament building and are burning candles on the occasion of coming Orthodox Easter
Read more
Iran used Ghadr, Emad and Kheibar missiles to strike Israel, IRGC general says
It is reported that the US believes Iran has the largest ballistic missile force in the Middle East. Iran insists that its missile program is solely for defensive purposes
Read more
Sanya's GRP up 3.1% in Q1
The figure amounted to $3.6 billion, according to Sanya Daily with reference to the local bureau of statistics
Read more
Weapons delivered to Kiev end up in West, Russian diplomat says
Maria Zakharova emphasized that all Western projects similar to Ukraine "ended the same way"
Read more
Ukraine’s Zelensky warns troops about 'new round of war' coming
Previously, Russian Defense Minister Sergey announced, that, in 2024, the Ukrainian armed forces lost over 111,000 troops and 21,000 weapons and vehicles
Read more
Protesters in Georgia plotted to wear police uniform to create provocations, ministry says
The Interior Ministry said that protesters appealed to police officers to join them
Read more
Kremlin slams Macron's statement about possible sending troops to Ukraine 'very dangerous'
On May 2, the French President named in an interview two conditions for sending troops to Ukraine: Kiev's request and Russia's breakthrough on the front line
Read more
Russia introduces temporary ban on sugar exports — decree
It will be possible to supply sugar in certain volumes to the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union
Read more
Russia adds over 1 mln tons of grain to intervention fund
Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said earlier that the ministry planned purchasing interventions on the grain market in the volume of up to 2 mln tons, adding that global grain prices and high yield expectations put pressure on domestic grain prices
Read more
Turkey does not intend to transfer S-400 to any country — defense minister
Britain and Spain are not against the sale of fighter jets to Ankara, while Germany, as a member of the consortium that produces the Eurofighter, has not yet approved the deal
Read more
US mercenaries let their fighting skills 'atrophy,' one of them says after trip to Ukraine
It is reported that a lot of Western soldiers struggle in Ukraine as things were not as they had expected
Read more
Iran confirms acquisition of Russian Mi-28, Su-35, Yak-130 aircraft
The agency said the aircraft were already in Iran and accepted into service
Read more
Sending NATO troops to Ukraine to lead to dangerous escalation — top UK diplomat
David Cameron opined that Ukraine's defeat in a conflict with Russia would create a "very dangerous future" because it would signal to China and Iran that aggression against their neighbors is acceptable
Read more
EU worried confiscation of Russian assets to unleash flurry of reparations claims — FT
The EU, Canada, the US and Japan froze Russian assets in a total amount of around $300 bln after the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine
Read more
Fire gutting German plant of industrial group making IRIS-T air defense systems
The Diehl Group also makes ammunition and communications systems
Read more
Swiss conference to be showcase for Zelensky's failed peace plan — Medvedev
"It will allow our armed forces to continue cleaning the territory of Novorossiya from neo-Nazis without interference and without looking back at someone's moronic 'peace initiatives,' and all of us - to carry out meticulous work on the speedy return of our ancestral territories to Russia," Dmitry Medvedev pointed out
Read more
Russian diplomat sees Kiev preparing for new attack on Crimean Bridge with Western support
According to Maria Zakharova, ahead of Victory Day celebrations in Russia, "the Kiev regime and its Western patrons are plotting new terror attacks on Russian soil," while aiming for the news to "reverberate in the media and have a propaganda effect"
Read more
Latvia must name countries that allow Ukraine to hit Russia — MFA
In this way Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on a statement by the Latvian Foreign Ministry that Kiev had already received from some partners Western weapons with permission to use them for strikes on Russian territory
Read more
Russia not depending on foreign gas turbines anymore — Rostec
"Two plants were constructed in Crimea and one in the Taman Peninsula - the Udarnaya, which we will launch in full as early as in this year," Sergey Chemezov noted
Read more
Protesters against Georgian foreign-agents bill gather outside hotel close to parliament
Some protesters are marching toward the nearby office of the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party
Read more
G7 considers giving Ukraine $50 bln worth of aid — Bloomberg
The US pushing to sign an agreement when G7 leaders convene in Italy in June
Read more
US confirms Russian troops enter US base in Niger
News of the Russian deployment to the airbase follows after Niger’s military rulers told Washington in March that it must withdraw the nearly 1,000 US military personnel stationed in the country
Read more
Russian troops wipe out German-made IRIS-T air defense system over past day
The Ukrainian army lost over 350 personnel and several items of military hardware in battles with Russian forces in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
Dollar exchange rate down to 93.29 rubles on Moscow Exchange, euro up to 99.4 rubles
The yuan added to 12.851 rubles
Read more
EU ambassadors unlikely to agree on use of Russian assets on May 8 — Politico
The EU countries expected a new proposal from Belgium, but it never came, the newspaper says
Read more
Trinidad and Tobago recognizes State of Palestine
As of today, 141 out of the 193 UN member states, including Russia, recognize Palestine as an independent nation
Read more
Republika Srpska president praises Moscow-Banja Luka relations, favors strengthening them
Milorad Dodik also touched upon the topic of sanctions mentioned by Patrushev earlier
Read more
Any European country’s involvement in Ukrainian conflict to trigger world war — Szijjarto
Hungarian Foreign Minister noted that Europe is living through an emergency situation, with a war being held
Read more
US fails to shoot down Iranian missiles, drones in strike on Israel — IRGC general
Ali Belali described Iranian weapons as "an important factor of strength and the exercise of power in the world"
Read more
Zelensky bowing to Western pressure, ready to give Ukrainian lands away — official
"Contrary to the Ukrainians' interests, Zelensky, blindly obeying the external control of the collective West, wants to give its lands, cities and subsoil to other countries," Viktor Medvedchuk pointed out
Read more
Unaware of decline of its military industry US gets trapped in Ukraine — French historian
Emmanuel Todd believes that "one of Washington's goals is to prevent a rapprochement between Russia and Germany"
Read more
United States removes Emperor Aviation from anti-Russian sanctions list
In addition, seven aircraft associated with this airline were removed from the sanctions list
Read more
Hypocrites in US ignore Kiev's crackdown on Orthodox Church — Russian embassy
Instead of condemning Kiev's illegal actions such pseudo-activists are pointing to Russia’s special military operation as an excuse
Read more
Russian embassy in UK says London’s role in Ukraine conflict rising
On May 2, Reuters published an interview with Cameron where he said Ukraine has the right to use UK-provided weapons to strike targets inside Russia
Read more
Cameron’s claims about Ukrainian strikes on Russia 'a direct escalation' — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov characterized Cameron’s remarks as "yet another very dangerous claim"
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry calls new US sanctions 'another act of trade war'
Maria Zakharova noted that the new sanctions should be viewed as an attempt by the United States to "maintain leadership in the absence of the opportunity to do this legally"
Read more
Zelensky cannot be legitimate president after May 21 — Medvedchuk
"Ukraine has already lost its statehood," leader of the Other Ukraine movement said
Read more
Colombian Foreign Ministry notifies Israel about severance of diplomatic relations
Meanwhile, consulates of both countries in Tel Aviv and Bogota will continue their operation
Read more
Russia making incremental progress in special operation — US intelligence official
Avril Haines said the supplies accelerated a "reconstitution of Russia's military strength" after a "costly" start of the country’s special military operation
Read more
Russian lower house to cancel sessions on May 17, 16, hold them on May 10, 13
The inauguration of Russian President Vladimir Putin will be held on May 7
Read more
Russia, Africa set to develop defense cooperation further — Kremlin
Earlier, Reuters reported, citing a senior US defense official, that Russian troops had allegedly entered an air base in Niger that is hosting US troops
Read more
Europe facing 'triple existential risk,' Macron warns
According to the French leader, "a new geopolitical, economic and societal paradigm for Europe" is needed to address these challenges
Read more
Russian government approves draft agreement on military cooperation with DRC
It provides for the organization of joint drills and exercises, participation in and monitoring drills at the invitation of relevant agencies, visits by warships and warplanes at an invitation or request, training of the military and other formats of cooperation
Read more
Dollar will be worth nothing unless issue of country’s national debt solved, Musk says
Earlier, Vitor Gaspar, director of the International Monetary Fund’s Fiscal Affairs Department, said that the growth of the US national debt spurred side effects across the globe
Read more
Russian Navy frigate to continue test-launches of Tsirkon hypersonic missile — source
The hypersonic missile’s second test-firings are expected to be carried out from the ship in April-May, according to the source
Read more
Egypt, Israel, Qatar, US, Hamas to hold consultations on Gaza in Cairo on May 4
According to the Al Hadath television channel, they are going to reach a deal on the swap of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails
Read more
Ukraine's intelligence recognizes impossibility of victory on battlefield
According to Vadim Skibitsky, "meaningful negotiations can begin only in the second half of 2025 at the earliest"
Read more
Russian troops recover first Abrams tank from special military operation zone
It will be put on public display at the Patriot Park on Poklonnaya Hill
Read more
China's investments in Russia’s Far East make up 90% of foreign investments — Deputy PM
Yury Trutnev stressed that the Far Eastern Federal District still maintains economic ties with any of the countries of the Asia-Pacific Region
Read more
Ukrainian politician names those behind Odessa tragedy in interview with TASS
Viktor Medvedchuk pointed out that in a premeditated act of intimidation, the Kiev regime led by then acting Ukrainian President Alexander Turchinov burned people alive inside Odessa’s Trade Union House
Read more
Turkish parliament passes bill on LNG sales as part of gas hub project — TV
The bill was submitted to parliament in January
Read more
Russian senator warns against attempts to hamper Russia’s access to Kaliningrad
"I don’t think that anyone in Finland would venture to impose any restrictions," Alexander Shenzheryuk-Zhidkov noted
Read more
Military attaches visit trophies exhibition on Poklonnaya Hill
The Russian Defense Ministry opened an exhibition of trophy equipment in front of the Victory Museum on May 1
Read more
Trade turnover between Russian Far East, Northeast China to reach $27 bln
According to Yury Trutnev, the trade turnover between Far Eastern regions and northeastern provinces of China is growing steadily
Read more
Russian international reserves up $2.5 bln in one week exceeding $603.2 bln — Central Bank
Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government
Read more
NATO wants 'hot war' with Russia which may destroy US, Carlson says
According to the journalist, everything that Washington does shows that it wants this war
Read more
Russia presents world’s first hydrogen-fueled luxury car at Innoprom exhibition
The unique vehicle was built on the basis of the Aurus Senat luxury car
Read more
Press review: China to weather US storm and ATACMS not 'wonder weapons'
Top stories from the Russian press on Saturday, April 27th
Read more
US destroyed Germany’s domestic energy supply as it blew up Nord Stream — Carlson
The journalist emphasized that the alliance "is terrible for the United States and should be disbanded immediately"
Read more
Russian tech firm ramps up production of glide bombs — CEO
Rostec is "building up the production of air bombs of all calibers and types," Sergey Chemezov said
Read more
Turkey discusses second nuclear power plant, gas trade hub with Russia — minister
The minister pointed out that Turkey needs to have 20 Gigawatts of power generation in 30 years
Read more
Indonesia, Saudi Arabia to convince EU to prevent confiscation of Russian assets — FT
The confiscation risk is that "if we just start ignoring the principles [of international law - TASS], they can equally be used against us by other states and that we set a precedent that can have unintended effects down the line," Philippa Webb said
Read more