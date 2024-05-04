Hamas delegation at Cairo talks to snub hostage deal — Kan Radio

TEL AVIV, May 4. /TASS/. A delegation of radical Palestinian movement Hamas slated to arrive in Cairo on Saturday for further talks with the Israeli side on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will not provide a response to a deal with Israel on releasing hostages in exchange for a truce, Israel’s Kan Radio said citing a Palestinian source.

According to the source, the delegation is heading to the Egyptian capital for further negotiations and will confirm Hamas’ demands on ceasing combat.

Earlier, the radical movement published a statement on its Telegram channel, saying that its delegation is going to Cairo on May 4 to finalize the Gaza ceasefire deal with Israel. According to Hamas, Palestine’s resistance "is determined to finish the deal in a way satisfying the Palestinian people’s demands for a complete cessation of [Israeli] aggression, the return of displaced persons to their homes, humanitarian assistance, the restoration of the ruined enclave, and the finalization of a serious deal on the exchange" of hostages held by the radicals in Gaza for the Palestinians serving prison terms in Israel.

According to the Al Hadath television channel, Hamas has accepted the two stages of the settlement plan, and the upcoming meeting will mainly focus on the third stage outlining the conditions for the cessation of hostilities in the Palestinian enclave. It also reported that CIA director Willian Burns would take part in the negotiating process in the Egyptian capital.

On April 27, Egypt handed over to Hamas a proposal, agreed upon with the Israeli side, that provided for the release of 20 to 40 hostages held by the radicals in the Gaza Strip in exchange for a ceasefire in the embattled enclave.