{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

US rejecting dialogue on cyber sphere with Russia undermines information security — envoy

According to Anatoly Antonov, Russia "has never shied away from an equal and non-politicized discussion of emerging issues"

WASHINGTON, May 4. /TASS/. The US administration rejecting dialogue with Moscow on the cyber sphere undermines international information security, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said on the embassy’s Telegram channel.

"We regard such statements as another example of megaphone diplomacy and evidence of Washington's irrepressible desire to accuse Russia of all mortal sins. We have repeatedly told the US: if you have any suspicions, then they should be transmitted through official channels with the provision of specific facts and evidence," the envoy said.

"Fake propaganda and a demonstrative refusal to engage in professional dialogue undermine international information security," he stressed. According to Antonov, Russia "has never shied away from an equal and non-politicized discussion of emerging issues." "The US side is well aware of this," he concluded.

Earlier, the US condemned cyberattacks in several European countries purportedly carried out by Russian hackers.

Tags
United StatesAnatoly Antonov
Russian envoy slams US accusations of Russia’s involvement in cyberattacks on Europe
"According to statistics, the vast majority of computer attacks in the world occur from the territory of the United States," Anatoly Antonov stressed
Read more
Around 40% of US voters see possibility of civil war in their country — survey
The survey also found that 37% of voters believe another civil war is more likely to happen if incumbent President Joe Biden is re-elected
Read more
Russian lower house to cancel sessions on May 17, 16, hold them on May 10, 13
The inauguration of Russian President Vladimir Putin will be held on May 7
Read more
Ukraine’s military command re-focuses on training mobilized soldiers for defense, says POW
As the POW elaborated, the intensity of Russian strikes on Ukrainian army positions was very high and it was hardly probable to hold the positions in these conditions
Read more
Russia adds over 1 mln tons of grain to intervention fund
Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said earlier that the ministry planned purchasing interventions on the grain market in the volume of up to 2 mln tons, adding that global grain prices and high yield expectations put pressure on domestic grain prices
Read more
Fire at German plant won’t affect production of IRIS-T air defense systems — Spiegel
It is reported that the defense unit has not been affected
Read more
Turkey does not intend to transfer S-400 to any country — defense minister
Britain and Spain are not against the sale of fighter jets to Ankara, while Germany, as a member of the consortium that produces the Eurofighter, has not yet approved the deal
Read more
Russian diplomat sees Kiev preparing for new attack on Crimean Bridge with Western support
According to Maria Zakharova, ahead of Victory Day celebrations in Russia, "the Kiev regime and its Western patrons are plotting new terror attacks on Russian soil," while aiming for the news to "reverberate in the media and have a propaganda effect"
Read more
Fire gutting German plant of industrial group making IRIS-T air defense systems
The Diehl Group also makes ammunition and communications systems
Read more
Wounded Ukrainian soldiers have to pay ambulances to take them to hospital — US expert
The ex-Pentagon adviser Douglas Macgregor also noted the continued Russian advance on the front line
Read more
Indonesia, Saudi Arabia to convince EU to prevent confiscation of Russian assets — FT
The confiscation risk is that "if we just start ignoring the principles [of international law - TASS], they can equally be used against us by other states and that we set a precedent that can have unintended effects down the line," Philippa Webb said
Read more
Kiev loses 18 observation posts on right bank of Dnieper in past day — Russian official
The Russian army carried out active defensive operations on the left bank of the Dnieper, conducting precise strikes on enemy military facilities, equipment and artillery weapons on the right bank
Read more
Israeli air force attacks town in south Lebanon
The TV channel Al Manar said that the strikes have also been delivered on the villages of Aitaroun and Maroun El Ras
Read more
Trinidad and Tobago recognizes State of Palestine
As of today, 141 out of the 193 UN member states, including Russia, recognize Palestine as an independent nation
Read more
Russian troops using FPV drone destroy enemy recon group in LPR — military expert
The entire group of Ukrainian militants was killed in the strike
Read more
Russian troops wipe out German-made IRIS-T air defense system over past day
The Ukrainian army lost over 350 personnel and several items of military hardware in battles with Russian forces in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
Russia not depending on foreign gas turbines anymore — Rostec
"Two plants were constructed in Crimea and one in the Taman Peninsula - the Udarnaya, which we will launch in full as early as in this year," Sergey Chemezov noted
Read more
Latvia must name countries that allow Ukraine to hit Russia — MFA
In this way Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on a statement by the Latvian Foreign Ministry that Kiev had already received from some partners Western weapons with permission to use them for strikes on Russian territory
Read more
US has 3-4 years to stand up new capacity to replace Russian uranium imports
The imports ban would also unlock $2.7 bln from previous legislation for building out the domestic uranium industry, Kathryn Huff noted
Read more
United States removes Emperor Aviation from anti-Russian sanctions list
In addition, seven aircraft associated with this airline were removed from the sanctions list
Read more
IDF delivers strike on central Gaza Strip — Al Mayadeen
According to the TV channel, people have been wounded as a result of the Israeli strike on Nuseirat
Read more
Ukrainian politician names those behind Odessa tragedy in interview with TASS
Viktor Medvedchuk pointed out that in a premeditated act of intimidation, the Kiev regime led by then acting Ukrainian President Alexander Turchinov burned people alive inside Odessa’s Trade Union House
Read more
Zelensky bowing to Western pressure, ready to give Ukrainian lands away — official
"Contrary to the Ukrainians' interests, Zelensky, blindly obeying the external control of the collective West, wants to give its lands, cities and subsoil to other countries," Viktor Medvedchuk pointed out
Read more
Iran sanctions 5 US companies, 7 individuals for supporting Israel
The sanctions list includes the largest US arms corporations Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics, and the company Skydio, which specializes in the production of drones
Read more
Press review: US to ban Russian uranium and Georgia pushes ahead with controversial bill
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, May 2nd
Read more
Turkish parliament passes bill on LNG sales as part of gas hub project — TV
The bill was submitted to parliament in January
Read more
Russian diplomat blasts Cameron for approving strikes on country with nuclear weapons
Maria Zakharova said Russian agencies in charge of defending the country would undoubtedly retaliate if there were any strikes inside Russia
Read more
US fails to shoot down Iranian missiles, drones in strike on Israel — IRGC general
Ali Belali described Iranian weapons as "an important factor of strength and the exercise of power in the world"
Read more
Russia, Africa set to develop defense cooperation further — Kremlin
Earlier, Reuters reported, citing a senior US defense official, that Russian troops had allegedly entered an air base in Niger that is hosting US troops
Read more
Protesters in Georgia plotted to wear police uniform to create provocations, ministry says
The Interior Ministry said that protesters appealed to police officers to join them
Read more
Ukraine’s Zelensky warns troops about 'new round of war' coming
Previously, Russian Defense Minister Sergey announced, that, in 2024, the Ukrainian armed forces lost over 111,000 troops and 21,000 weapons and vehicles
Read more
Kremlin slams Macron's statement about possible sending troops to Ukraine 'very dangerous'
On May 2, the French President named in an interview two conditions for sending troops to Ukraine: Kiev's request and Russia's breakthrough on the front line
Read more
Russian tech firm ramps up production of glide bombs — CEO
Rostec is "building up the production of air bombs of all calibers and types," Sergey Chemezov said
Read more
Slovakia to take part in conference on Ukraine in Switzerland — diplomat
Marek Estok stressed that there is no military solution to the conflict
Read more
Georgian PM accuses ex-US ambassador of supporting revolutionaries
According to Irakli Kobakhidze, Degnan's actions were intended to promote violence by foreign-funded interest groups and to support revolutionary processes
Read more
Any aggression against Crimea to be met with crushing retaliation — Russian MFA
In recent days, Maria Zakharova continued, Ukrainian forces "have been seen using several US-made ATACMS long-range missiles, which were secretly received a month ago, against Crimea"
Read more
Russian troops recover first Abrams tank from special military operation zone
It will be put on public display at the Patriot Park on Poklonnaya Hill
Read more
Half of Avdeyevka’s territory cleared of explosives — newspaper
"We begin by talking to civilians and asking whether they came across anything unexploded," said the commander, identified by only his call sign Panda
Read more
Weapons delivered to Kiev end up in West, Russian diplomat says
Maria Zakharova emphasized that all Western projects similar to Ukraine "ended the same way"
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr wipes out 40 Ukrainian drone control centers in 24 hours
The enemy has lost up to 30 troops, battlegroup spokesman Roman Kodryan said
Read more
Putin calls T-90M Proryv world’s best main battle tank
"The tank fires to a longer range and more accurately. It also has better protection," the head of state noted
Read more
G7 countries privately recognize Russian assets seizure not on the table — FT
Western countries are "exploring alternative ways of extracting funding" for Ukraine from the frozen assets, the newspaper said
Read more
Solar storm reaches Earth earlier than planned — scientists
Powerful solar flares were registered on April 30 and May 1
Read more
Sale potential of new Chinese electric cars in Russia is low — Russian car dealer
It is pointed out that the Russian government has limited the import of cars as part of parallel imports and now, in order to make an official delivery, one should obtain a VTA (vehicle type approval)
Read more
Russia engages TOS-2 flamethrowers in Ukraine
220mm TOS-2 is a successor to TOS-1A with improved characteristics
Read more
Russia launches production of smartphones with protection against data leakage
A special feature of AYYA T1 is the impossibility of unauthorized data collection by cameras and microphone thanks to the option of their hardware shutdown
Read more
Protesters against foreign-agents bill march through central streets in Georgian capital
Hundreds of people went near a church that sits opposite the parliament building and are burning candles on the occasion of coming Orthodox Easter
Read more
US confirms Russian troops enter US base in Niger
News of the Russian deployment to the airbase follows after Niger’s military rulers told Washington in March that it must withdraw the nearly 1,000 US military personnel stationed in the country
Read more
Trump develops plan on peaceful resolution in Ukraine — Telegraph
Former US President will not reveal it until the election, the Daily Telegraph reported
Read more
US destroyed Germany’s domestic energy supply as it blew up Nord Stream — Carlson
The journalist emphasized that the alliance "is terrible for the United States and should be disbanded immediately"
Read more
Russian embassy in UK says London’s role in Ukraine conflict rising
On May 2, Reuters published an interview with Cameron where he said Ukraine has the right to use UK-provided weapons to strike targets inside Russia
Read more
Freedom of the press dying in West, any dissent snuffed out — MFA
The Russian Foreign Ministry also pointed to the "incessant arbitrariness committed by the Western authorities against the Russian media and journalists, who have fully felt the repressive machine of the neoliberal West"
Read more
Hamas delegation at Cairo talks to snub hostage deal — Kan Radio
According to the source, the delegation is heading to the Egyptian capital for further negotiations and will confirm Hamas’ demands on ceasing combat
Read more
Ukraine’s military command throws soldiers into battle without training, says POW
The POW said that the Ukrainian army was experiencing a shortage of personnel
Read more
Russian artillery wipes out Ukrainian field ammo depot near Avdeyevka
Artillery of the Battlegroup Center delivered a strike on the Ukrainian army’s field ammunition depot in the Krasnoarmeisk direction
Read more
Lower house may approve Russia’s PM on May 10 — source
The inauguration of Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled for May 7
Read more
Russia not to take part in any events on 'Zelensky's formula' — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova emphasized that Switzerland cannot serve as a platform for a settlement dialogue
Read more
Russian senator warns against attempts to hamper Russia’s access to Kaliningrad
"I don’t think that anyone in Finland would venture to impose any restrictions," Alexander Shenzheryuk-Zhidkov noted
Read more
China may review its US investment after Washington’s new sanctions on Russia — investor
According to Kyle Shostak, the new restrictions imposed by the United States may affect bilateral trade in consumer goods between Russia and China as "Chinese banks will be increasingly selective toward the servicing of Russian and related Chinese counterparties"
Read more
Republika Srpska president praises Moscow-Banja Luka relations, favors strengthening them
Milorad Dodik also touched upon the topic of sanctions mentioned by Patrushev earlier
Read more
Egypt, Israel, Qatar, US, Hamas to hold consultations on Gaza in Cairo on May 4
According to the Al Hadath television channel, they are going to reach a deal on the swap of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails
Read more
Ukraine's intelligence recognizes impossibility of victory on battlefield
According to Vadim Skibitsky, "meaningful negotiations can begin only in the second half of 2025 at the earliest"
Read more
Former Ukrainian Deputy PM Yarema to go on trial at Russian court martial in absentia
He is charged with aiding terrorism
Read more
West attempts to bury Odessa tragedy — Russian diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry's special envoy for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik noted that the regime of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will not conduct this investigation
Read more
Export of Russian fish extended to 18 countries in 2023
This year Russian export is to reach $5.6 bln, Head of the Russian Federal Agency for Fisheries Ilya Shestakov said
Read more
NATO wants 'hot war' with Russia which may destroy US, Carlson says
According to the journalist, everything that Washington does shows that it wants this war
Read more
Idea of cutting Russia off from Kaliningrad is absurd — region’s authorities
Dmitry Lyskov clarified that Russian passenger planes use the same GPS system as European ones and do not experience any difficulties in navigation
Read more
EU ambassadors unlikely to agree on use of Russian assets on May 8 — Politico
The EU countries expected a new proposal from Belgium, but it never came, the newspaper says
Read more
Latvia digging anti-tank ditches on border with Russia, Belarus — media
Kaspars Lazdins noted that once the ditches were ready, the so-called dragon’s teeth barriers would be set up on the border
Read more
Europe facing 'triple existential risk,' Macron warns
According to the French leader, "a new geopolitical, economic and societal paradigm for Europe" is needed to address these challenges
Read more
Extinguishing fire at Berlin metal factory halted
Firefighters have suspended extinguishing a blaze due to the threat of contaminating local water with chemicals, Bild reported
Read more
Colombian Foreign Ministry notifies Israel about severance of diplomatic relations
Meanwhile, consulates of both countries in Tel Aviv and Bogota will continue their operation
Read more
Swiss conference to be showcase for Zelensky's failed peace plan — Medvedev
"It will allow our armed forces to continue cleaning the territory of Novorossiya from neo-Nazis without interference and without looking back at someone's moronic 'peace initiatives,' and all of us - to carry out meticulous work on the speedy return of our ancestral territories to Russia," Dmitry Medvedev pointed out
Read more
Putin stresses importance of realistic approaches to national budgetary policy
"I would like to remind that it is fundamentally important for us to maintain responsible, balanced and completely realistic approaches in the budgetary policy sphere, including planning of the main financial document of the country based on budgeting rules," the President noted
Read more
Russian ministry offers new standard of reporting on sustainable development to business
The document was presented at a meeting of an expert council on sustainable development at the Economic Development Ministry headed by Minister Maksim Reshetnikov
Read more
FSB eliminates Ukrainian saboteur who arrived in Russia from Lithuania
The saboteur was caught emptying yet another cache full of weapons outside Gatchina in the Leningrad Region which he was planning to use in an attack at a fuel depot in the Tosno District in the same region
Read more
Over 10,000 women killed in Gaza — UN agency
According to the agency, "37 children lose their mother every single day"
Read more
G7 considers giving Ukraine $50 bln worth of aid — Bloomberg
The US pushing to sign an agreement when G7 leaders convene in Italy in June
Read more
Dollar will be worth nothing unless issue of country’s national debt solved, Musk says
Earlier, Vitor Gaspar, director of the International Monetary Fund’s Fiscal Affairs Department, said that the growth of the US national debt spurred side effects across the globe
Read more
Press review: China to weather US storm and ATACMS not 'wonder weapons'
Top stories from the Russian press on Saturday, April 27th
Read more
EU worried confiscation of Russian assets to unleash flurry of reparations claims — FT
The EU, Canada, the US and Japan froze Russian assets in a total amount of around $300 bln after the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine
Read more
US mercenaries let their fighting skills 'atrophy,' one of them says after trip to Ukraine
It is reported that a lot of Western soldiers struggle in Ukraine as things were not as they had expected
Read more
Ukrainian authorities unable to banish Russian language — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova stressed that the Kiev regime banned the Russian language, "ignoring its own constitution"
Read more
Rostec plans to build long-haul aircraft in near future — corporation’s CEO
Sergey Chemezov also added that tests of the PD-35 engine are already underway
Read more
Russia introduces temporary ban on sugar exports — decree
It will be possible to supply sugar in certain volumes to the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union
Read more
Russia open for proposals on Ukrainian settlement, rejects blackmail — Foreign Ministry
Meanwhile, Dmitry Peskov stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s position is also "well known," adding that "Russia’s position is consistent"
Read more
Any European country’s involvement in Ukrainian conflict to trigger world war — Szijjarto
Hungarian Foreign Minister noted that Europe is living through an emergency situation, with a war being held
Read more
Russian citizen Vinnik pleads guilty in US court in money-laundering case
His attorney said that his jail term should be less than 10 years
Read more
US official supports continued cooperation between Russia, US on space
This is the opinion of the US Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification, and Compliance Mallory Stewart
Read more
Military attaches visit trophies exhibition on Poklonnaya Hill
The Russian Defense Ministry opened an exhibition of trophy equipment in front of the Victory Museum on May 1
Read more
Press review: Biden losing traction amid student protests and EU's right-wing prospects
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, May 3rd
Read more
Ukraine presumably used US-made Excalibur shell for strike at Tokmak
Ministry of Emergency Situations employees continue to remove the debris
Read more
Retaking Chasov Yar is just a matter of time for Russia — Ukrainian intelligence
Vadim Skibitsky admitted that the Russian forces now operate as a "single body, with a clear plan, and under a single command"
Read more
Algeria requests UNSC session on mass graves in Gaza — source
Earlier UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for an independent investigation into the tragedy
Read more
Sending NATO troops to Ukraine to lead to dangerous escalation — top UK diplomat
David Cameron opined that Ukraine's defeat in a conflict with Russia would create a "very dangerous future" because it would signal to China and Iran that aggression against their neighbors is acceptable
Read more
Cameron’s claims about Ukrainian strikes on Russia 'a direct escalation' — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov characterized Cameron’s remarks as "yet another very dangerous claim"
Read more
‘Peace formula’ on Ukraine to succeed if West halts arms supplies — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted by Josep Borrell who asserted that without Western arms supplies Kiev would capitulate in two weeks
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry calls new US sanctions 'another act of trade war'
Maria Zakharova noted that the new sanctions should be viewed as an attempt by the United States to "maintain leadership in the absence of the opportunity to do this legally"
Read more
Brent oil price down below $83 per barrel on London’s ICE first since March 13
As of 9:40 p.m. Moscow time the Brent price was down by 1.02% at $82.85 per barrel
Read more
Russian ambassador slams Germany’s supplies of lethal weapons to Kiev as mistake
Neither Russia nor Germany will disappear from the European map, Sergey Nechayev noted
Read more
Hamas delegation setting off for Cairo to reach agreement on Gaza
It is said in a statement posted on the Telegram channel of Hamas that the delegation to the Egyptian capital city will be sent on May 4
Read more