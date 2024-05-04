US rejecting dialogue on cyber sphere with Russia undermines information security — envoy

WASHINGTON, May 4. /TASS/. The US administration rejecting dialogue with Moscow on the cyber sphere undermines international information security, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said on the embassy’s Telegram channel.

"We regard such statements as another example of megaphone diplomacy and evidence of Washington's irrepressible desire to accuse Russia of all mortal sins. We have repeatedly told the US: if you have any suspicions, then they should be transmitted through official channels with the provision of specific facts and evidence," the envoy said.

"Fake propaganda and a demonstrative refusal to engage in professional dialogue undermine international information security," he stressed. According to Antonov, Russia "has never shied away from an equal and non-politicized discussion of emerging issues." "The US side is well aware of this," he concluded.

Earlier, the US condemned cyberattacks in several European countries purportedly carried out by Russian hackers.