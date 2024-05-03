Russian lower house to cancel sessions on May 17, 16, hold them on May 10, 13

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma, or lower house of parliament, may cancel plenary sessions on May 7 and 16 and instead hold them on May 10 and 13.

A draft resolution to this effect was proposed by the State Duma’s Commission on Rules and Maintenance of Activity of the State Duma.

The inauguration of Russian President Vladimir Putin will be held on May 7. The presidential election was held from March 15 through 17. According to the Central Election Commission (CEC), Putin won 87.28% of votes. Voter turnout was 77.44%