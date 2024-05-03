Russian embassy in UK says London’s role in Ukraine conflict rising

LONDON, May 3. /TASS/. UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron's statement that Ukraine allegedly has the right to use Western weapons to strike targets inside Russia means London's role in the conflict is rising, the Russian Embassy in the UK said.

"We regard this confession as confirmation of the rising direct involvement of the United Kingdom in the armed conflict in Ukraine. Guided by its own purely political interests, including momentary pre-election considerations, the UK government is persistently following the course of escalation and expansion of the geography of military operations," the embassy said.

On May 2, Reuters published an interview with Cameron where he said Ukraine has the right to use UK-provided weapons to strike targets inside Russia. The story was later withdrawn "pending review of certain details," Reuters said.

A new version of the interview came out at midnight Moscow time and did not differ from the original story. It also contained London's pledge to continue providing 3 billion pounds ($3.74 billion) in aid to Ukraine annually for as long as it takes.