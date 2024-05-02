MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Western countries are involved in a large-scale cover-up of the tragedy that occurred at the House of Trade Unions in Odessa on May 2, 2014, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry's special envoy for the crimes of the Kiev regime, said.

"The West has done everything possible to simply erase this, to simply keep this monstrous murder from the European, the American public," the diplomat said during a Soloviev Live TV broadcast on the 10th anniversary of the tragic event. "Since February 2022, the issue has simply been buried. Everyone believes that it has been forgotten and no one will investigate it. Therefore, the result here is quite clear, the regime of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky will not conduct this investigation, the sponsors of this regime will not conduct it," he emphasized.

According to Miroshnik, under such circumstances, the rest of the "principled world" is looking to Russia for facts. "This story is far from over," the diplomat pointed out. "It will not be possible to forget it," he concluded.

About tragedy

On May 2, 2014, in Odessa, radicals from Right Sector (an organization banned in Russia) and the so-called Maidan self-defense forces attacked a tent site on Kulikovo Field, where Odessa residents were collecting signatures for a referendum on federalizing Ukraine and granting Russian-speaking regions the status of a state. Supporters of federalization took refuge in the House of Trade Unions, but the radicals surrounded the building and set it on fire. In these tragic events, according to the official data of the Ukrainian Internal Ministry, 48 people were killed and more than 240 injured.

The authorities declared that the instigators of the riots were exclusively "anti-Maidan" supporters. However, the investigation, which lasted several years, failed to prove their guilt in court. As a result, all those initially detained were acquitted.