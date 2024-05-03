United States removes Emperor Aviation from anti-Russian sanctions list

WASHINGTON, May 3. /TASS/. The United States has removed Emperor Aviation, a business aviation operator in Malta, from anti-Russian sanctions, according to the data on the website of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Department of the Treasury.

The Emperor Aviation airline, which, according to the US Treasury, is associated with the daughter of Gulnara Kerimova, senator from Dagestan Suleiman Kerimov, has been exempted from sanctions, the document says.

In addition, seven aircraft associated with this airline were removed from the sanctions list.

OFAC added Emperor Aviation and its business aircraft to the US anti-Russian sanctions list in November 2022. At the same time, the US Department of the Treasury issued a general license authorizing "certain transactions involving blocked entities, including Emperor Aviation, that are ordinarily incident and necessary to the provision, exportation, or reexportation of goods, technology, or services to ensure the safety of civil aviation."

According to the US Treasury, Emperor Aviation has offices in Moscow and Malta.