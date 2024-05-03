Lower house may approve Russia’s PM on May 10 — source

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma, or lower house of parliament, may approve the country’s prime minister on May 10, if the president appoints his nominee by this time, a source in the parliament house told TASS.

"In case the president submits his nominee, the procedure of approving the prime minister will be held in the Duma already on May 10," the source said, adding that it is not ruled out that the entire government will be approved by lawmakers by May 13.

The inauguration of Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled for May 7. Under Russia’s laws, the government resigns on the day of the president’s inauguration. The prime minister, his or her deputies and ministers are appointed by the president after State Duma’s approval. This provision does not apply to the interior, emergencies, defense, foreign, and justice ministers who are appointed by the head of state after consultations with the Federation Council (upper house of parliament).