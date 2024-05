MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec is ramping up the production of glide bombs that are highly needed, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said on Friday.

"Our specialists jointly with Tactical Missiles Group continue work to adapt conventional air munitions to the gliding and guidance module: these are glide bombs that are highly needed," the chief executive said.

Rostec is "building up the production of air bombs of all calibers and types," Chemezov said.