Israeli air force attacks town in south Lebanon

BEIRUT, May 4. /TASS/. Israeli fighter jets have delivered a strike on Lebanon-based Shiite organization Hezbollah bases near the town of Bint Jbeil in south Lebanon, Al Manar reported.

The TV channel said that the strikes have also been delivered on the villages of Aitaroun and Maroun El Ras where several houses were destroyed. Casualties among civilians were reported.

In its Telegram channel, Hezbollah noted that its fighters have delivered several strikes on Israeli troops over the past 24 hours.

Overall, since the onset of the military escalation in October 2023, 77 civilians in the south of Lebanon have been killed in shelling attacks while the Shiite militia has lost more than 300 fighters.