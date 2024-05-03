Russian troops using FPV drone destroy enemy recon group in LPR — military expert

LUGANSK, May 3. /TASS/. Russian soldiers eliminated a Ukrainian reconnaissance team near the settlement of Belogorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, using an FPV drone, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"While monitoring the situation southwest of Lisichansk through aerial reconnaissance, [Russian soldiers] discovered a recon team, made up of Ukrainian militants and an anti-tank guided missile crew, on their way to an equipped position outside Belogorovka," he said. " "Upon arriving on site, our FPV drone operator struck a trench shelter where the militants were hiding," he added.

The entire group of Ukrainian militants was killed in the strike, according to Marochko.