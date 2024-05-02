Iran blacklists five US companies, seven individuals for supporting Israel

DUBAI, May 2. /TASS/. Tehran has imposed sanctions on several US nationals and entities for supporting Israel, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The Iranian Foreign Ministry <...> hereby introduces sanctions on the following individuals and entities for supporting and financing the Israel regime’s acts of terrorism, glorifying and supporting terrorism and blatantly violating human rights against the Palestinian people, particularly Gaza residents," the statement reads.

Seven individuals and five companies, including Lockheed Martin, Chevron and General Dynamics, have been blacklisted.