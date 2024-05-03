Indonesia, Saudi Arabia to convince EU to prevent confiscation of Russian assets — FT

LONDON, May 3. /TASS/. Indonesia and Saudi Arabia have ramped up lobbying efforts in EU capitals not to seize frozen Russian assets fearing for the future of their own reserves held within the West, the Financial Times wrote citing a European official.

"They are very worried," the official told the paper, adding that their main concern is: "Is our money still safe there?"

The confiscation risk is that "if we just start ignoring the principles [of international law - TASS], they can equally be used against us by other states and that we set a precedent that can have unintended effects down the line," Philippa Webb of King’s College London, author of a European parliament study on the legality of confiscating Russia’s assets, told FT.