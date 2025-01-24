Ban on animal products import from EU covers postal matter

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Customs authorities will return parcels with animal products from the EU to Russia to countries of shipment, the Russian Post said.

"The ban also covers goods sent in international postal items. International postal items with foods from the EU will be returned by customs authorities to countries of dispatch," the post said. "The term of the ban is not defined," it added.

The Russian Federal Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision Service, Rosselkhoznadzor, introduced the ban on imports of animal products from the entire European Union since January 20, 2025 due to threat of foot-and-mouth disease spread. The watchdog later told TASS that the ban covers imports of sausages, ham, jamon and cheese. Imports of products for personal purposes is not allowed also.