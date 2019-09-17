Russia, Turkey negotiating contracts for new state-of-the-art weapons — Putin

ANKARA, September 16. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey are in talks on supplies of new state-of-the-art weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday after talks with his Turksih and Iranian counterparts, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Rassan Rouhani.

"Military technical ties [between Russia and Turkey] are expanding. The contract for equipping Turkish armed forces with Russian S-400 Triumf missile systems is being implemented. Talks are underway on new state-of-the-art weapons," he said recalling the agenda of his bilateral meeting with Erdogan on the sidelines of the Ankara summit.

The Russian leader noted that Russia-Turkey cooperation was developing dynamically in many spheres. Thus, in his words, bilateral trade exceeded 25 billion US dollars in 2018. The two countries are implementing strategically important energy projects, such as the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear pland and the Turk Stream gas pipeline.

Apart from that, the two countries are expanding contacts in the cultural and humanitarian spheres. "By the way, another record in the travel sector will be broken this year, with more than six Russian tourists visiting Turkey," he added.

The Russian president thanks his Turkish and Iranian counterparts for the resultative talks on Syria in Ankara. "I am confident that the summit’s results will promote lasting peace and stability in Syria," he said.