Inflation in Russia equals 0.08% from September 16 to 22 — Rosstat

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia totaled 0.08% from September 16 to 22, 2025, the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported. In the previous week, from September 9 to 15, 2025, inflation equaled 0.04%.

Consumer prices in Russia have grown by 0.21% since the beginning of September, and by 4.16% year-to-date. In annual terms, inflation in Russia reached 8.14% as of September 22, 2025 (according to calculations based on average daily data for this and last year for similar dates).