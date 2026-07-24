UN chief concerned by renewed Houthi attacks on ships in Red Sea — spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, July 24. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply concerned by renewed attacks by Yemen's Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement on civilian vessels in the Red Sea.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by the resumption of Houthi attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Red Sea, as well as renewed threats to maritime navigation," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General calls for immediate de-escalation and urges the Houthis to refrain from further attacks or actions that could further escalate tensions."