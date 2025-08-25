MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Nearly two thirds of Ukrainians do not approve of operations by territorial military recruitment offices, with merely 5% of the population supporting them, according to the results of a survey conducted by Ukraine’s Rating sociological group.

According to the opinion poll, 68% of respondents do not approve of the recruitment offices’ work, with 43% being absolutely against it and the remaining 25% mostly disapproving. That said, even in February 2024, the total share of Ukrainians disapproving of the military recruitment offices amounted to 52%.

The survey was conducted on July 22-27 among respondents over 18 with 2,400 Ukrainians participating. The margin of error did not exceed 2.0 %.

Ukraine declared a nationwide state of general mobilization on February 24, 2022, and has extended it several times since. Due to problems with staffing the military, a bill on tightening mobilization rules came into effect on May 18, 2024. In recent months, mobilization efforts have increasingly involved the use of force. Not wanting to be sent to the frontlines, draft-age men try to flee the country, frequently risking their lives to do so.