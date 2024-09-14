Russia condemns Western pressure on media, reaction to follow — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Moscow resolutely condemns Western pressure on media outlets and will rebuff these efforts, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists on the sidelines of the BRICS Media Summit.

"We resolutely condemn this practice and confirm our intention to react to this accordingly, in order to break their habit of putting such pressure on our media outlets," he said.

Moscow hosts the BRICS Media Summit on September 13-17. The event brings together the heads of leading media outlets from the group’s member states and the countries that have applied to join BRICS. TASS is the organizer of the summit.