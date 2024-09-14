NORAD reports tracking two Russian military aircraft near Alaska

NEW YORK, September 14. /TASS/. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said it detected two Russian military aircraft flying near Alaska on September 13.

"The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) detected and tracked two Russian TU-142 military aircraft operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on September 13, 2024," the command said in a statement.

According to it, the Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter the airspace of either the United States or Canada, as this Russian activity in the Alaska ADIZ "occurs regularly and is not seen as a threat."

The United States and Canada formally established NORAD on May 12, 1958. The bi-national command provides warning of a ballistic missile attack and protection for the two countries' airspace from aircraft and cruise missiles.