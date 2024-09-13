FIDE Ethics Commission cancels suspension of Russian Chess Federation membership

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The International Chess Federation (FIDE) Ethics Commission cancelled the earlier decision on suspension of the Russian Chess Federation membership, satisfying the Russian organization’s appeal, according to a ruling obtained by TASS.

On June 7, FIDE stripped the Chess Federation of Russia of its membership for two years, after the Russian organization included the regional federations of the new Russian territories into its membership.

The suspension of membership was replaced with a €45,000 fine. The Ethics Commission also cancelled its ruling to issue a reprimand to FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich for his participation in the Russian Chess Federation’s board of trustees.