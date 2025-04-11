CIS to play key role in Eurasian integration efforts — Lavrov

ALMATY, April 11. /TASS/. The CIS will play a key role in fostering ties within the Greater Eurasian Partnership, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters after a meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers.

"The CIS, of course, as a structure dealing with both economic and security issues, can and certainly will be an active partner in efforts to form material ties. This is what Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the formation of a Greater Eurasian Partnership," he said. "This material basis, of course, will help create the architecture of Eurasian security."

Lavrov indicated that the CIS will be integral to this process. "There is no doubt that the Eurasian continent will be a driving force and possibly a leader in a number of processes aimed at strengthening multipolarity," the minister added.