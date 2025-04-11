Russia gives great attention to Navy’s enhancement — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, April 11. /TASS/. Russia is constantly focusing serious attention on perfecting the domestic naval fleet, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"I would like to note that we are giving serious constant attention to the Navy’s improvement," he said at a meeting on the Navy’s development.

The Russian leader reiterated that, for instance, the launch of the Perm nuclear submarine, armed with Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missiles, took place in late March in the Murmansk Region.

Putin noted that the meeting today will discuss the issues related to the Russian Navy’s fortification and development. "We will determine a number of priority tasks for the future, and certainly, will take a comprehensive look at the development of shipbuilding," he added.