No decision on strikes deep into Russia expected after Biden-Starmer meeting — Kirby

WASHINGTON, September 13. /TASS/. No decision on strikes deep into Russian territory is expected after the meeting of US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Washington, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby told reporters.

"I wouldn’t be looking for an announcement today about long-range strike capabilities inside Russia. There’s no change to our policy with respect to that and, again, I wouldn’t expect to see a change to that policy today," he told reporters, adding that no major announcements after the meeting are expected as well.

Previously, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Biden intends to discuss the withdrawal of restrictions on Ukrainian strikes deep into Russian territory with US-made weapons with Prime Minister Starmer in Washington.