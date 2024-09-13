Biden may soon approve use of US weapons to strike deep inside Russia — ambassador to US

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The upcoming meeting between US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer may end with an announcement giving the greenlight to the use of long-range weapons supplied by their countries for strikes deep into Russian territory, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said.

When asked by the host on air of Rossiya-24 television channel, the diplomat said that he does not rule out such decisions after the meeting.

"I cannot rule out even such a situation that during our conversation breaking news would be on the CNN, Fox News or ABC that the [US] president had made such a decision," Antonov stressed.

The Daily Telegraph reported earlier that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Joe Biden during a meeting in Washington on Friday might touch upon the issue of granting Ukraine permission to use British long-range Storm Shadow missiles. The Guardian reported on September 11 that Starmer did not intend to speak publicly about granting Ukraine such a permit following his meeting with Biden. According to The Daily Telegraph, if the parties allow Ukraine to fire long-range missiles deep into Russian territory, they will probably announce this at the UN General Assembly in late September.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the media that Ukraine was unable to strike deep into Russian territory without Western help because it needed intelligence from satellites and flight tasks to do so. The Russian leader noted that NATO countries were now not just debating about Kiev's possible use of Western long-range weapons. They are essentially deciding whether or not to get directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict. Putin pointed out that Moscow would make decisions based on the threats that would be posed to Russia.