China to address security challenges at SCO — senior Chinese diplomat

BEIJING, September 14. /TASS/. China will counter international challenges in the security sphere at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and other multilateral venues, Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong said.

"China will promote complementary cooperation that envisages mutual support as it will come up with appropriate initiatives through such mechanisms as BRICS and the SCO <...> and contribute to finding a comprehensive solution to various security challenges," Chen said at a diplomatic event on the sidelines of the annual Xiangshan Forum.

Beijing is set to "actively integrate its initiatives into the regional architecture and contribute to security and stability," the senior Chinese diplomat said. Chen emphasized the need to strengthen cooperation in this field jointly with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Latin American countries "to help form a crucial community that would seek peace and prosperity.".