DONETSK, September 13. /TASS/. Several dozens of Ukrainian troops have been eliminated by an aerial bomb strike on a colony near Selidovo in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"A FAB-500 bomb struck the Selidovo colony in the village of Ostroye in the vicinity of Selidovo village. According to preliminary data, several dozen Ukrainian servicemen were killed," the security services reported.

Several pieces of hardware and ammunition were also destroyed in the area.