BRICS media outlets increase interaction, foster understanding between nations — Lavrov

Lavrov noted that the summit is for the first time organized by "TASS - one of the leaders of Russian and international information space"

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Media outlets from BRICS member states intensify information exchange and the role of the media in the development of transnational interaction and trust between nations is invaluable, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a video address to the participants of the BRICS Media Summit.

"Media cooperation within the framework of our group continues to strengthen. We are observing the intensification of information exchanges and the general increase in interaction between the media outlets of member states," the top Russian diplomat said.

Lavrov noted that the summit is for the first time organized by "TASS - one of the leaders of Russian and international information space," with the assistance of China’s Xinhua. He found it rewarding that the summit is also attended by representatives from other countries of the Global South in addition to BRICS members.

Moscow hosts the BRICS Media Summit on September 13-17. The event brings together the heads of leading media outlets from the group’s member states and the countries that have applied to join BRICS. TASS is the organizer of the summit.

Sergey Lavrov
Russia condemns Western pressure on media, reaction to follow — senior diplomat
"We resolutely condemn this practice and confirm our intention to react to this accordingly, in order to break their habit of putting such pressure on our media outlets," he said
Kiev switches mercenaries to Kupyansk to hold back advance of Russian forces — expert
The expert specified that the Ukrainian national battalions near Kupyansk "are engaged in their traditional activities", playing the role of a "deterrent" - barrier detachments
Ukraine’s army loses roughly 300 troops, seven tanks in Kursk area over past day
As the Russian Defense Ministry specified, "the operation to destroy Ukrainian armed formations continues"
US, allies launch campaign to address alleged threat posed by RT — Blinken
Blinken added that Washington would impose sanctions on three entities and two individuals that were supposedly involved in such operations, including, as the US claims, alleged meddling in Moldova’s internal affairs and the upcoming election in that country
Break of diplomatic relations with UK would be extreme measure — Russian mission
According to Dmitry Polyansky, there are "many stages" of lowering diplomatic relations in diplomatic practices to express resentment over the other side’s actions
Ukraine suffers heavy losses after repeated attempts to advance in Kursk Region — army
Apty Alaudinov emphasized that "the situation remains difficult but under control"
US’ Blinken admits Ukraine’s discussion of strikes at Russia may cause escalation
The US diplomat also noted that he discussed strikes at Russia during the meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and his British counterpart and plans to report on the outcome of his negotiations to US President Joe Biden
North Korea’s Kim lauds relations with Moscow as rapidly developing at meeting with Shoigu
"He gave his assurances that the North Korean government will continue to expand cooperation with Russia in the spirit of a comprehensive strategic partnership," the state-owned radio broadcaster said
Rhetoric about lifting ban on strikes into Russia with Western arms doesn’t promote peace
Ukraine will be among the items high on the agenda of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' various bilateral meetings
NATO has been prepping Ukraine for war with Russia for eight years, Ukrainian POW says
It is noted that the Ukrainian media outlets have been deliberately shaping Russia’s negative image
Over 280 port infrastructure facilities in Ukraine destroyed or damaged — official
The Nikolayev and Odessa regional authorities periodically report port infrastructure and warehouse damage and Kiev calls for strengthening the country’s air defense
Biden may soon approve use of US weapons to strike deep inside Russia — ambassador to US
Anatoly Antonov stressed that it could happen any moment
Israel reports projectiles crossing from Lebanon
No injuries were reported
West driving situation around Ukraine into poorly controlled escalation — senior diplomat
"Washington and London are driving the situation into a stage of poorly controlled escalation. We (Russia - TASS) are actually warning those in power there on a daily basis about the consequences of such actions," he said.
Expert calls on Russia, China to strengthen exchanges amid US missile deployment plans
Zheng Renyi sees in the situation with Japan and the US missiles the ancient martial arts idea of "seme," or getting in your opponent’s head before attacking
Press review: US moves to allow strikes inside Russia and Trump, Harris trade debate blows
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 12th
West's decision to attack deep into Russia won’t change situation on front — commander
"For us, nothing will change directly on the front, because the front is moving and will continue to move until Russia wins," Apty Alaudinov emphasized
Press review: BRICS challenges existing security concepts and Europe's economy in trouble
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 13th
North Korea shows off enriched uranium production facility for first time — media
The news agency noted that this was the first time that North Korea had publicly disclosed any details about its uranium enrichment site via state media
Kiev lost some 7,000 troops in Sudzha district of Kursk Region — commander
According to Apty Alaudinov, Ukraine is taking heavy casualties
Putin invites Cabinet to consider restricting exports of uranium, titanium, nickel
The Russian leader reiterated that the government should "think about certain restrictions on supplies to the foreign market" of these and a number of other goods
Russia, Turkey disagree on Crimea’s status, Moscow keeps persuading Ankara — Kremlin
"We hope that over time this will allow Ankara to understand us better and to agree with our arguments," Dmitry Peskov explained
Bank of Russia sees problems with cross-border settlements, in dialogue with partners
Elvira Nabiullina noted that the Bank of Russia is carefully studying digital payment instruments and sees their prospects
US not to be able to sit nuclear conflict in Europe out — Russian ambassador
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that nuclear terrorists is the Kiev regime’s hallmark
Ukrainian saboteur who prepared Dugina’s murder facing four criminal charges
Bogdan Tsyganenko has been arrested in absentia on charges of murder, the illegal purchase, transfer, sale, storage and transportation of explosive devices, the illegal making of explosives and premeditated destruction or damage of property in Russia and put on international wanted list
BRICS is not a platform for settling political scores — Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
The Deputy Foreign Minister stressed that the platform is designed to "be closer to people, closer to normal life, to healthy values"
Bank of Russia’s chief names main disadvantages of high inflation for Russia
Elvira Nabiullina stressed that high inflation meant greater price volatility
Trump’s plan on Ukraine envisages demilitarized zone, Kiev’s neutrality — running mate
Apart from that, "the Germans and other countries have to fund some Ukrainian reconstruction", David Vance said
China to address security challenges at SCO — senior Chinese diplomat
Chen Xiaodong emphasized the need to strengthen cooperation in this field jointly with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and Latin American countries "to help form a crucial community that would seek peace and prosperity.".
Brazil’s delegation to BRICS Media Summit note association’s role in fighting fake news
"Fake news is something that seriously poisons the modern society due to the very rapid development of the Internet," CMA Group President Jose Juan Sanchez said
No White House announcement regarding strikes inside Russia following Biden-Starmer talks
The two leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine and expressed concern about the alleged provision of weapons to Russia by Iran and North Korea and " the People’s Republic of China’s support to Russia’s defense industrial base"
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 12 times in past day
Russia and Turkish servicemen escorted UN humanitarian convoys in the al-Hasakah governorate in their zones of responsibility
White House taking Putin’s words about NATO’s involvement in Ukrainian conflict seriously
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that by allowing Ukraine to use its weapons to strike deep inside Russia the West will get directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict
Netherlands unable to send Patriot system to Ukraine after unnamed ally leaves it hanging
In June, the Netherlands announced that it and an ally had teamed up to jointly provide Ukraine with a Patriot air defense system
Russia to see NATO’s permit to use long-range weapons as direct involvement in war
According to the Russian diplomat, such a scenario would cardinally change Moscow’s relations with Western countries
Moscow knows the West has already decided to strike deep into Russia — senior diplomat
"The President spoke very clearly on this topic. We know that the corresponding decisions were made some time ago, and signals of this kind have been transmitted to Kiev," the high-ranking diplomat said, answering a question on the matter
NORAD reports tracking two Russian military aircraft near Alaska
The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter the airspace of either the United States or Canada, as this Russian activity in the Alaska ADIZ "occurs regularly and is not seen as a threat," the command said in a statement
Western companies still working in Russia, despite promises to leave — Bloomberg
It was noted that most of these companies rebranded instead of leaving the country
Russian forces consolidating gains near Kupyansk, military expert says
"After successful operations in the Kupyansk direction, our troops, let’s say, are consolidating gains and tightening up their flanks," Andrey Marochko said
Bank of Russia confirms resumption of consultations with IMF
Head of the regulator Elvira Nabiullina said that it is "a routine, permanent practice for all IMF members"
Putin's statement on consequences of strikes deep into Russia reaches addressees — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Putin's statement admitted of no dual interpretations
Russia will not tolerate activities of undeclared British secret service officers — MFA
"Our uncompromising stance on this issue will be formulated in accordance with the interests of national security," Maria Zakharova stated
NATO making plans of sending its troops to Ukraine — Russian deputy defense minister
According to Alexander Fomin, this may lead to a direct military confrontation of nuclear powers
Russian arms get the job done in special op — senior military official
Alexander Fomin noted that "Western weapon systems, purportedly possessing some high performance characteristics, according to promotional ads, burn perfectly well on the battlefield without any chances for restoration"
Moscow reaches breaking point with British spies in Russia — intelligence official
According to the statement, "any diplomatic etiquette has been thrown completely out the window"
Germany does not supply arms to Ukraine for strikes on Russia’s interior — cabinet
According to the official, Berlin "has nothing to add" to its earlier statements about German weapons supplied to the Kiev regime
No decision on strikes deep into Russia expected after Biden-Starmer meeting — Kirby
Previously, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that US President Joe Biden intends to discuss the withdrawal of restrictions on Ukrainian strikes deep into Russian territory with US-made weapons with Prime Minister Starmer in Washington
Russia’s Su-34 fighter-bomber destroys Ukrainian troops, equipment in Kursk Region
The strike involved aviation bombs with universal planning and correction modules, which allow precise strikes from a safe distance from the line of contact
Russia will not accept any ultimatums on Ukraine — senior diplomat
The deputy foreign minister added that an agreement between Russia and the West on the exchange of prisoners has not increased trust in relations
Ukrainian breakthrough attempts repelled: developments in Kursk Region
Over the day, the enemy lost up to 300 troops and seven tanks, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
UK has enough malice to make decision on use of its weapons for strikes at Russia — envoy
"London has enough Russophobic malice to make a decision on the use of its long-range systems [for strikes] deep into Russian territory," the diplomat said on Russian TV.
German jets scrambled over Baltic Sea over Russian Tu-142, Su-30 planes
Such mutual checks are mostly routine
Countries need to grasp consequences of hosting US military bases — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova cited Germany, which portrays itself as a democratic state with a well-developed legal system, as an example
Musk’s security payments amount to millions of dollars a year — NYT
The documents show that dealing with stalkers and death threats regularly now has caused Musk to barricade himself behind "a growing phalanx of armed bodyguards that operates like a mini-Secret Service", the newspaper reported
Aerial bomb strikes Ukrainian personnel near DPR's Selidovo
Several pieces of hardware and ammunition were also destroyed in the area
Russia’s National Guard wipes out 5 Ukrainian strongholds in borderline Kursk Region
It is noted that its units in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region continue to detect and eliminate the camouflaged positions of Ukrainian military personnel and hardware
Iranian embassy says Sky News report on missile deliveries to Russia speculative fiction
"No evidence of missiles being loaded or unloaded, and the location isn’t even specified," the embassy said
Ukraine’s failed attack on drilling rig may be sign of infighting in its military — expert
According to Vasily Prozorov, the attack might be a result of infighting between Kirill Budanov and Alexander Syrsky
Witnesses confirm Ukrainian citizen’s involvement in journalist Dugina’s assassination
The court ruling on Natalya Vovk’s arrest in absentia says that files presented to the judge prove that suspicions of her involvement were justified
War correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny discharged from hospital
On August 7, Poddubny was injured in the Kursk Region near the border, where fighting with Ukrainian groups is taking place
Russian army hits airfields, Ukrainian military’s energy facilities
Russia’s battlegroup West has repelled three Ukrainian counterattacks over the past day, eliminating up to 445 enemy servicemen, the Defense Ministry emphasized
Musk warns of looming World War Three if US approves strikes on Russian soil
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Washington’s intention to let Kiev use its long-range projectiles for strikes deep into Russia’s interior is another step in escalating the conflict
Attacks with Western weapons on Russia can backfire on NATO — expert
"It may even come to nuclear strikes, but I hope this won't happen," Sergey Karaganov said
Storm Shadow missile strikes into Russian territory not to help Ukraine win — BBC reporter
According to Jeremy Bowen, if Ukraine is allowed to hit Russia with Western missiles, it might add another layer to the conflict and certainly give the Ukrainians another means to hit Russia with, but it will not bring Ukraine victory in the war
Russian envoy says he received calls from US ex-officials following Putin’s statements
Earlier Russian president warned that a potential decision to allow Ukraine to deliver long-range strikes inside Russia may have consequences
Top Polish diplomat laughs with pranksters, talking about Nord Streams sabotage
Radoslaw Sikorski added that "the Americans had advance knowledge of it and didn’t stop it"
US imposes sanctions on Rossiya Segodnya media group, TV-Novosti, Eurasia NGO
Restrictions are also imposed on Eurasia NGO Director Nelly Parutenko
Bank of Russia raises key rate by 100 bp to 19% per annum
At the same time, operational indicators and GDP data for the Q2 of 2024 indicate a slight slowdown in Russian economic growth mainly due to rising constraints on the supply side and a declining external demand, the Bank of Russia said
Zelensky says Biden responsible for his ‘peace plan’
The Ukrainian president said that he was unable to fully disclose his initiative because he had given his word to the American president
Proposal to limit titanium, nickel exports not related to arms supplies to Kiev — Kremlin
No details on how the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin on restricting titanium and nickel exports will be implemented are available yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters
Media people from global majority to gather at BRICS Media Summit in Moscow
Panel discussions will cover the role of the BRICS media community in bolstering stability in a multipolar world
Ukrainian withdrawal from Kursk Region to deal 'symbolic blow' for Kiev — newspaper
At the same time, a Ukrainian military officer told the newspaper that the situation in the area was difficult for Ukrainian forces
Criminal case into Ukraine’s attack on Kursk has over 200 volumes — official
Among the charges that are now being investigated are murders, attempted murders and terrorism
Russia pushing Ukrainian troops out of Kursk Region, will undoubtedly succeed — Lavrov
The foreign minister pointed out that "it is the West that supplies Ukraine with offensive weapons that are used in terrorist attacks"
Biden tells reporters he doesn’t think much about Putin
The Russian leader told the media earlier that NATO countries are not just debating about Kiev's possible use of Western long-range weapons but rather they are essentially making up their mind whether to get directly involved in the Ukraine conflict or not
Ten settlements liberated by Russian forces in Kursk Region in past week
Ukraine's losses stood at 3,520 troops in the operational area of the battlegroup North
Russian diplomat slams plans to simulate nuclear blast aftermath in Russia as absurd
Mikhail Ulyanov noted that such rhetoric is irresponsible
Orban says EU countries start thinking about settlement in Ukraine after his initiative
The Hungarian prime minister added that he was preparing new events as part of the peace initiative, expected "in the coming weeks"
Russia condemns Western pressure on media, reaction to follow — senior diplomat
"We resolutely condemn this practice and confirm our intention to react to this accordingly, in order to break their habit of putting such pressure on our media outlets," he said
Six UK diplomats working in Moscow engaged in intelligence, subversive activities — FSB
"The revealed facts give grounds to consider the activities of UK diplomats sent to Moscow by the Directorate as a threat to Russia’s security," the report said
US, allies launch campaign to address alleged threat posed by RT — Blinken
The top US diplomat claimed that that the media group allegedly interfered in sovereign affairs of foreign countries, "possessed cyber capabilities and engaged in covert information and influence operations"
Russian diplomat says Nuland’s statements prove US played role in disrupting Ukraine deal
"The West has never been interested in a political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," Maria Zakharova noted
Ukraine has highest mortality rate in world — report
Earlier, the Opendatabot resource, which monitors Ukrainian state registers, reported that now for every person born in Ukraine, three people die
Drug supplies to Ukrainian army come from US — POW
It is reported that under some psychotropics a person can stay awake for a week
Scientific equipment for Luna-26, Luna-27 missions almost ready — academician
The launch of the Luna-27 mission on a space flight either to the North Pole of the Moon or to its far side is scheduled for the turn of 2028
Russia waits for US to explain how warfare agent got in hands Ukrainian troops — diplomat
"The Russian side thoroughly registers chemical incidents evidencing that Ukraine violates its commitments under the CWC," Vasily Nebenzya said
No weapon can become game changer for Kiev — Pentagon
In Washington’s opinion, Ukraine should focus on employing capabilities currently at its disposal
Moscow views transfer of Russian aircraft to Ukraine by Portugal as hostile move — MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, it is evident that in this way Lisbon "is seeking to faithfully demonstrate its allied zeal and obedient compliance with the trajectory imposed on the Europeans by their handlers from across the ocean"
West fully supported Ukraine’s assault on Russia’s Kursk Region — Defense Ministry
As Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin noted, it was proved "that the 'Ukraine project,' at least since the Maidan coup, has been and still remains an instrument of the collective West"
European Commission offers new ways to secure sanctions on frozen Russian assets — Reuters
One of the options includes extending the asset freeze for five years with a review every 12 months
Moscow to respond with tough countermeasures to Tokyo’s unfriendly steps — MFA
The Russian side gave a principled assessment of the current state and prospects of bilateral relations "which have degraded to an unprecedently low level," the Russian Foreign Ministry said
Severing diplomatic relations with UK out of question — Kremlin
Earlier, an anonymous representative of the Russian security services said that six UK diplomats had been expelled from Russia
Finland’s territory not to be used to attacks against Russia — General Staff
Finnish Defense Forces General Staff noted that it monitors the situation around the attack of Ukrainian drones in the Murmansk Region
FIDE Ethics Commission cancels suspension of Russian Chess Federation membership
The suspension of membership was replaced with a €45,000 fine
Hungary has more unexpected peace initiatives on Ukraine in stock, PM Orban says
Budapest plans to "continue to have unexpected initiatives that will each take us one step closer to peace," the Hungarian Prime Minister said
Putin discusses Foreign Ministry issues with Security Council members
"We will ask Sergey Viktorovich [Lavrov] to tell us about his recent contacts with his foreign colleagues," the president said
West afraid to even discuss interception of Russian missiles over Ukraine, Zelensky admits
Vladimir Zelensky noted that Western states did discuss ensuring Israel’s air defense during the Iranian attack on April 13, but they refuse to make the same steps for Ukraine
Russian forces advance in all directions, Kiev running out of resources — newspaper
Russia also sucessfully repelling the Ukrainian incursion into its borderline region of Kursk, the La Repubblica newspaper’s military columnist Gianluca De Feo wrote
Press review: UK may jettison Russian sanctions and Berlin eyes olive branch on Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 10th
US not ready for dialogue with Russia on Ukraine, Russian ambassador says
"The Americans are unwilling to negotiate. They are uncomfortable discussing that. They say they do not control the Ukrainians," Anatoly Antonov said
