BRICS media outlets increase interaction, foster understanding between nations — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Media outlets from BRICS member states intensify information exchange and the role of the media in the development of transnational interaction and trust between nations is invaluable, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a video address to the participants of the BRICS Media Summit.

"Media cooperation within the framework of our group continues to strengthen. We are observing the intensification of information exchanges and the general increase in interaction between the media outlets of member states," the top Russian diplomat said.

Lavrov noted that the summit is for the first time organized by "TASS - one of the leaders of Russian and international information space," with the assistance of China’s Xinhua. He found it rewarding that the summit is also attended by representatives from other countries of the Global South in addition to BRICS members.

Moscow hosts the BRICS Media Summit on September 13-17. The event brings together the heads of leading media outlets from the group’s member states and the countries that have applied to join BRICS. TASS is the organizer of the summit.