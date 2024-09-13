Germany does not supply arms to Ukraine for strikes on Russia’s interior — cabinet

BERLIN, September 13. /TASS/. Discussions on the possibility of Ukraine delivering strikes with Western arms deep into Russia’s interior do not involve German weapons handed over to the Kiev regime, because Germany has never supplied such long-range projectiles as the US and UK, German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said at a briefing.

"By their very nature, those are different arms than the ones being currently discussed," he stressed. According to the official, Berlin "has nothing to add" to its earlier statements about German weapons supplied to the Kiev regime. "The arms being currently discussed by the US and UK are the arms that we did not deliver and their range surpasses the range of what we did supply," he noted.

Hebestreit pointed out that the arms with the longest range that Germany provided to Ukraine are HIMARS rocket systems with a range of up to 100 km and Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers with a range of about 40 km.

He also noted that the German government does not comment on statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin on the consequences of potential strikes on Russia’s interior but considers it necessary to take notice of his remarks. "We have vast experience of interacting with the Russian president and his statements and they must be taken into account," he added.

Earlier, the Daily Telegraph reported that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Joe Biden may discuss allowing Ukraine to use UK-made Storm Shadow long-range missiles during a meeting in Washington on Friday.

Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters that Ukraine is incapable of delivering strikes on Russia’s interior without the West’s assistance because it needs satellite intelligence data and flight tasks. He noted that Moscow will make decisions based on emerging threats to Russia.