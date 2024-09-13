MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russia’s battlegroup North liberated ten settlements in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region over the past seven days, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its bulletin on progress of the special military operation over the past week.

Here are the details of this and other combat actions that happened over the week, according to the bulletin.

Battlegroup North

"During the past week, units of the battlegroup North continued operations to eliminate Ukrainian troops in the Kursk Region. Ten settlements were liberated in the course of offensive operations, namely Apanasovka, Byakhovo, Vishnevka, Viktorovka, Vnezpnoye, Gordeyevka, Krasnooktyabrskoye, Obukhovka, Snagost, and Desyaty Octyabr," the ministry said.

The enemy’s losses stood at 3,520 troops in the operational area of the battlegroup North.

Battlegroup West

"During the week, units of the battlegroup West continued moving deeper inside the enemy’s defenses and eliminated units of five mechanized, assault, and airborne brigades of the Ukrainian army, three territorial defense brigades, and the Azov special brigade (outlawed as a terrorist organization in Russia). Russian forces repelled 17 counterattacks by Ukrainian army and National Guard units. The enemy lost more than 3,620 troops," the Defense Ministry said.

Ukraine’s losses also included two tanks, 12 armored combat vehicles, including a Bradley vehicle and four US-made M113 armored infantry carriers, and 44 automobiles. "Apart from that, Russian troops destroyed 47 artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, including 32 that had been supplied by the West, 13 electronic warfare stations and 31 field munitions depots," the ministry added.

Battlegroup South

"Russian forces eliminated manpower and combat vehicles of five mechanized and motorized infantry brigades, two infantry brigades, two assault, and two airborne brigades of the Ukrainian army. Russian troops repelled nine counterattacks by the enemy assault groups. Ukraine lost more than 4,840 troops."

Ukraine’s losses also include nine armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored infantry carrier, 81 automobiles, and 59 artillery systems, including 26 made in NATO countries. "Four electronic warfare stations and 15 field munitions depots were destroyed," the ministry added.

"Decisive actions of the battlegroup South resulted in liberation of Krasnogorovka and Grigorovka, DPR."

Battlegroup Center

Units of the battlegroup Center liberated settlements of Novogrodovka, Kalinovo, Memrik, Galitsynovka and Dolinovka.

Ukraine lost up to 3,670 in the battlegroup Center’s area of responsibility.

Battlegroup East

The battlegroup "inflicted defeat on personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces’ mechanized and motorized infantry brigades as well as three territorial defense brigades and a brigade of the National Guard. Twelve counterattacks by Ukrainian forces were repulsed. The enemy suffered losses of up to 820 troops, a tank, 24 vehicles and ten 155 mm field artillery guns. Five electronic warfare and counter-battery systems were destroyed," the ministry said.

"Coordinated actions of the battlegroup East led to the liberation of the settlement of Vodyanoye."

The enemy’s losses were more than 3,620 troops in the battlegroup East’s area of responsibility.

Battlegroup Dnepr

"Units of the battlegroup Dnepr defeated troops of two mechanized, one infantry, one mountain assault brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces and three territorial defense brigades. The Ukrainian forces lost up to 490 servicemen, 2 armored combat vehicles, 50 automobile vehicles, 2 US-made MLRS multiple launch rocket systems and 9 field artillery guns."

The enemy also lost four electronic warfare stations and six field ammunition depots.

Air Force and air defenses

"On September 7-13, the Russian Armed Forces delivered 39 combined strikes with precision weapons and strike unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting oil, gas and energy facilities (which provide the operation of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex enterprises), military airfield infrastructure facilities, and workshops for the production of gunpowder and for the production of parts for operational-tactical missiles," the ministry said.

It added that "over the week, air defense capabilities shot down nine US-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, 30 French-made Hammer guided aerial bomb, 25 US-made HIMARS rockets and 433 unmanned aerial vehicles, including 237 of them being destroyed beyond the boundaries of the Russian special military operation zone."

Tally of destroyed equipment

Since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed a total of 642 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 31,398 unmanned aerial vehicles, 579 surface-to-air missile systems, 17,986 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,452 multiple launch rocket systems, 14,438 field artillery guns and mortars and 25,899 special military motor vehicles.